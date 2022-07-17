New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 14, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Henry Keith Eickleberry was born on July 11, 2022, to Macey Eickleberry and Bryce Eickleberry of Rome.

Amelia Delanie Edwards was born on July 10, 2022, to Lacey Edwards and Charles Edwards of Aragon.

Antonio Allen Jefferson Guzman Jr. was born on July 9, 2022, to Grace Guzman and Antonio Guzman of Cedartown.

Joaquin Andres Collado was born on July 7, 2022, to Maria A. Rodriquez and Jonathan R. Collado of Cedartown.

Tah'nyla Amari Smith was born on July 4, 2022, to Anna Maria Lucas and Shunmarlo Smith of Cedartown.

