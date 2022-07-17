New arrivals for the Wednesday, July 20, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 14, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Henry Keith Eickleberry was born on July 11, 2022, to Macey Eickleberry and Bryce Eickleberry of Rome.Amelia Delanie Edwards was born on July 10, 2022, to Lacey Edwards and Charles Edwards of Aragon.Antonio Allen Jefferson Guzman Jr. was born on July 9, 2022, to Grace Guzman and Antonio Guzman of Cedartown.Joaquin Andres Collado was born on July 7, 2022, to Maria A. Rodriquez and Jonathan R. Collado of Cedartown.Tah'nyla Amari Smith was born on July 4, 2022, to Anna Maria Lucas and Shunmarlo Smith of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Garber veterans honored with new flagpoles 34 min ago Democratic candidates visit Enid 34 min ago Gun fired in Charlotte comedy club before a star of 'The Office' was to appear 36 min ago A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Harris Teeter in Charlotte 37 min ago Future Spouses! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far 37 min ago Wanted in Berks, July 17, 2022 37 min ago Campus notes, July 17, 2022 37 min ago Storms drench Berks, and more likely through Monday 37 min ago Trending Now $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' Tuesday wreck shuts down I-75 southbound Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.