The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 11, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Lyla Rae Davidson was born on July 6, 2023, to Ginger Davidson and Zacory Lyle Davidson of Cave Spring.

