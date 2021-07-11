The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on July 7, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Ivy Renee Earwood was born on July 5, 2021, to Kaylee Knight and Logan Earwood of Cedartown.
Kaylee-Jo Marie Williams was born on July 3, 2021, to Cherish Tyson and Devin Williams of Cedartown.
Gracelynn Elanor Charles was born on June 30, 2021, to Autumn Charles and Robert Charles of Cedartown.
Vivian Marie Thomas was born on June 30, 2021, to Kaitlyn Bridges and Adam Thomas of Cedartown.
Yuliana Barrientos was born on June 29, 2021, to Nereyda P. Barrientos and Armando Barrientos of Cedartown.
Brett Mekell Montford was born on June 29, 2021, to Chelsi Teaira Montford and Brandon Montford of Rockmart.