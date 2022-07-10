New arrivals for the Wednesday, July 13, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 6, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Lennox Joshua King was born on July 1, 2022, to Allyson Gauntt and Jamel King of Aragon.Cullen Tate Wheeler was born on July 1, 2022, to Jayme Wheeler and Justin Wheeler of Rockmart.Kyrie Carey was born on June 29, 2022, to Ashley Burdette and Malik Carey of Cedartown.Finley Reese Layman was born on June 29, 2022, to Holly Layman and Lee Layman of Cedartown.Leilani Luna Mazalee Moreno was born on June 29, 2022, to Kristi Sisneros and Juan Moreno of Cedartown.Alivia Mae Bishop was born on June 28, 2022, to Jennifer Bishop and Johnathan Bishop of Cedartown.Crew Brandon Cheatwood was born on June 28, 2022, to Heather Cheatwood and Brandon Cheatwood of Cedartown.Emersyn Lee Dudley was born on June 28, 2022, to Brandy R. Dudley and Clifton R. Dudley from Rockmart.Amari Taylor was born on June 28, 2022, to Kimberly Michelle Taylor of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Macomb County real estate transfers March 28-April 4, 2022 25 min ago Commonwealth Club celebrates 60th anniversary 25 min ago Company that makes lightweight 3D printed components moves to Sterling Heights 25 min ago Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter 25 min ago Blake's Annual Lavender Market is set to go July 15-17 26 min ago The official 2022 Beaufort County summer bucket list for kids before school starts 26 min ago TIFA on hold in Warren 26 min ago Macomb County all-star lacrosse team 26 min ago Trending Now Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Grand Jury indictments for June 30, 2022 Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.