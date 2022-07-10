New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 6, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Lennox Joshua King was born on July 1, 2022, to Allyson Gauntt and Jamel King of Aragon.

Cullen Tate Wheeler was born on July 1, 2022, to Jayme Wheeler and Justin Wheeler of Rockmart.

Kyrie Carey was born on June 29, 2022, to Ashley Burdette and Malik Carey of Cedartown.

Finley Reese Layman was born on June 29, 2022, to Holly Layman and Lee Layman of Cedartown.

Leilani Luna Mazalee Moreno was born on June 29, 2022, to Kristi Sisneros and Juan Moreno of Cedartown.

Alivia Mae Bishop was born on June 28, 2022, to Jennifer Bishop and Johnathan Bishop of Cedartown.

Crew Brandon Cheatwood was born on June 28, 2022, to Heather Cheatwood and Brandon Cheatwood of Cedartown.

Emersyn Lee Dudley was born on June 28, 2022, to Brandy R. Dudley and Clifton R. Dudley from Rockmart.

Amari Taylor was born on June 28, 2022, to Kimberly Michelle Taylor of Cedartown.

