The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 6, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Sarah Ellen Huggins was born on July 4, 2023, to Madison Summerville and Joseph Huggins of Rome.

