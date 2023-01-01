New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 1, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 28, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Opal Eileen Jones was born on Dec. 24, 2022, to Katrel Sweet and Christian Jones of Cedartown.Christopher Tate Davis was born on Dec. 22, 2022, to Kasey Davis and Chris Davis of Rockmart.Aiden Lee Gray was born on Dec. 22, 2022, to Lafairo Glenn and Deandre Gray of Polk County.Emma Grace Braden was born on Dec. 21, 2022, to Rebecca Braden and Mason Braden of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Live updates: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. kickoff 29 min ago Patriots-Dolphins inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry active, Jalen Mills out 32 min ago Ukraine says it has inflicted heavy losses on Russians in Bakhmut 35 min ago 'He will be the next coach' – Lukaku tips Henry to take over Belgium 38 min ago Janie Slaven: LIVING ON PURPOSE: Christ our hope for the New Year 36 min ago Two take 27-year prison terms in San Pablo fatal shooting where victim was tracked to his home 41 min ago Jadeveon Clowney is active for the Commanders game after being cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday 42 min ago Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: How to watch for free on New Year’s Day (1/1/23) 41 min ago Trending Now Rome woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Floyd County man Missing Floyd County man's body found in Polk County Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 14 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work All that a judge should be: Community honors, remembers Judge Harold L. Murphy Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.