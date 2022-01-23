New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 19, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Adrian Tyler-Reyes Headrick was born on Jan. 18, 2022, to Angel Reyes and Ben Headrick of Rome.Elijah Alexander Ramirez was born on Jan. 15, 2022, to Emily Hope Ramirez and Edson Caleb Ramirez of Cedartown.Korbin Shane Lary was born on Jan. 14, 2022, to Katie Lary and Brian Lary of Cedartown.Kehlani Barnes was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Jada Cosper and London Barnes of Rome.Messiah Nazier Harris was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Apollonia Murphy and Michael Harris Jr. of Rome.Alivia Jo Terry was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Avery Terry and Chris Terry of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board Couple honored as Cedartown rec Coaches of the Year FOOTBALL: Rockmart's Haywood tapped to lead Woodland Owens named 2021 Polk Employee of the Year Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.