New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 19, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Adrian Tyler-Reyes Headrick was born on Jan. 18, 2022, to Angel Reyes and Ben Headrick of Rome.

Elijah Alexander Ramirez was born on Jan. 15, 2022, to Emily Hope Ramirez and Edson Caleb Ramirez of Cedartown.

Korbin Shane Lary was born on Jan. 14, 2022, to Katie Lary and Brian Lary of Cedartown.

Kehlani Barnes was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Jada Cosper and London Barnes of Rome.

Messiah Nazier Harris was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Apollonia Murphy and Michael Harris Jr. of Rome.

Alivia Jo Terry was born on Jan. 12, 2022, to Avery Terry and Chris Terry of Cedartown.

