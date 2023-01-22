New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 22, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 19, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Morgan Thomas Fisher was born on Jan. 17, 2023, to Maggie Strickland and Nathan Fisher of Kingston.Ellis Montrell Satterwhite Jr. was born on Jan. 16, 2023, to Cierra Green and Ellis Montrell Satterwhite Sr. of Carrollton.Ally Jo Cotton was born on Jan. 14, 2023, to Tiffany Cotton and Christopher Cotton of Rockmart.Lennox Kelee Lofton was born on Jan. 13, 2023, to Marshia Monroe and Adrian Lofton Sr. of Silver Creek.Oaklyn Jo Free was born on Jan. 11, 2023, to Selena M. Sickelsmith and Austin Free.Alonzo Beau Badon was born on Jan. 10, 2023, to Bridget Nicole Badon and Jonathan Wayne Badon of Rockmart.Henslee Rose Morris was born on Jan. 10, 2023, to Hope Morris. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Dubai Culture teams up with Tashkeel to boost creative sector 48 min ago Daesh member 'Jihadi Jack' to be repatriated to Canada 51 min ago Lumberton school board to take up 4-day calendar again 55 min ago SC Golf Hall of Fame adds Charlie Roundtree III in newest class 59 min ago Benicia High boys basketball team storms back for win over Jesse Bethel 56 min ago SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 57 min ago Algeria offers visas on arrival to tourists 58 min ago IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE's Masdar 58 min ago Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.