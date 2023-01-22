New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 19, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Morgan Thomas Fisher was born on Jan. 17, 2023, to Maggie Strickland and Nathan Fisher of Kingston.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In