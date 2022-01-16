New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 12, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Tilden Lee Podskoc was born on Jan. 11, 2022, to Taylor Podskoc and Joseph Podskoc of Cedartown.Thomas Alexander Escutia was born on Jan. 10, 2022, to Stephanie Cruz and Marvin Escutia of Cedartown.Leia Emerald Adams was born on Jan. 9, 2022, to Crystal Adams and Joseph Adams of Rome.Hudson Ryan Hudgins was born on Jan. 9, 2022, to Anniston Hudgins and Ryan Hudgins of Aragon.Nolan John Cook was born on Jan. 7, 2022, to Tiffany Cook and Bubba Cook of Cedartown.Liam Anthony Buckley was born on Jan. 5, 2022, to Regan Hice Buckley and Shadion Buckley of Rome.KayleeAnn Zy’leha Escalante Lopez was born on Jan. 5, 2022, to Mayra Lopez and Audilio Escalante of Cedartown.Stevie Layne Puckett was born on Jan. 5, 2022, to Krystal Puckett and Jesse Puckett of Cedartown.Uriah Christopher Battle was born on Jan. 4, 2022, to Kimberly Tomlinson and Rodman Battle of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Polk schools to go virtual after COVID-19 surge Sterling Holloway still a favorite son of Cedartown Status hearing in Rockmart quadruple murder case postponed SOFTBALL: Cedartown’s Brumby makes North Georgia choice official Fire burns outbuildings in Cedartown, no one injured Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.