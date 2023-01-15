New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 15, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 12, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Samuel Crawford was born on Jan. 10, 2023, to Savannah Crawford and Dillan Crawford of Cedartown.Xavier Ambrose Rineheart was born on Jan. 9, 2023, to Katlyn Burtz and Marcus Rhineheart of Rockmart.AdaLynn Brooke Hammond was born on Jan. 8, 2023, to Christine Bryan and Jeffery Hammond of Cedartown.Carter James Kash Adkison was born on Jan. 4, 2023, to Chelsea Ann Adkison and Christian James Keller Adkison of Rockmart.Julius Khalil Dean was born on Jan. 4, 2023, to Briana Worfford and Travorius Dean of Rome.Mercii Grace Shirah was born on Jan. 3, 2023, to Kayla Conner and Zachary Shirah of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories COLLEGES: Local students graduate, earn college honors 18 min ago New Year's resolutions offer a 'green twist' 1 hr ago Descubren mercado negro de serpientes venenosas. Ocho enfrentan cargos en Florida 1 hr ago HCOE recognizes county's school boards 1 hr ago Helping wildlife | Humboldt Wildlife Care Center asks for community support as it prepares to move to new location 1 hr ago Eureka Symphony Chorus to hold auditions 1 hr ago New legislature will look to change education laws 1 hr ago Police: German coal protest clearance completed except for tunnel 1 hr ago Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting COLUMN: A prayer for Kook Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Calhoun Chick-fil-A to shut down for remodel Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.