New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal

The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 5, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Evelyn Drew Dempsey was born on Jan. 3, 2022, to Brittany Dempsey and Tyler Dempsey of Rockmart.

Evvie James Eubanks was born on Jan. 1, 2022, to Keia Paige Eubanks and James Dylan Eubanks of Cave Spring.

Rowyn Hayze Wilkes was born on Jan. 1, 2022, to Lindsey Davis and Avery Wilkes of Aragon.

Peyton Olivia Brown was born on Dec. 30, 2021, to Jordan Pike and Randy Brown of Rockmart.

William Michael Silver was born on Dec. 29, 2021, to Katie Rutledge Silver and Jonathan William Silver of Aragon.

Emberly Ruth Jackson was born on Dec. 28, 2021, to Kendra Jackson and David Jackson of Dallas.

Evelyn Rae Barlow was born on Dec. 27, 2021, to Stephanie Barlow and Josh Barlow of Rome.