New arrivals for the Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 8, 2023 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 5, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Zoey Blair Emmons was born on Jan. 2, 2023, to Ariel Lindsey Emmons and Stephen Mark Emmons Jr. of Adairsville.Josephine Elizabeth Aplis was born on Dec. 30, 2022, to Ashleigh Aplis and Keith Aplis of Rockmart.Zeppelin Heidi Lee Perez was born on Dec. 30, 2022, to Sabrina Dakotah Lee Bailey and Yohani Abraham Perez of Cedartown.Scarlett Elizabeth Vasquez was born on Dec. 30, 2022, to Astrid Palacios and Edy Vasquez of Rome.Waylon Crowe was born on Dec. 29, 2022, to Skyler Crowe and Zack Crowe of Floyd County.JoeLee Gail Blackmon was born on Dec. 27, 2022, to Frances Elmer of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Visiting the top 5 ticketing speed cameras on Staten Island: How drivers are getting snagged 1 hr ago It's now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect 1 hr ago NY Lottery: These 10 scratch-off games have the most winning tickets in circulation 1 hr ago Art teacher in Westfield, N.J. classroom overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, police say 1 hr ago One women killed and another injured by driver in Dunedin 1 hr ago School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic 1 hr ago Staten Island Home of the Week: 'Situated on a private lake, incredible views,' Shore Acres, $2.5M 1 hr ago Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight 1 hr ago Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Around Town: Whatta-we-have? Too many Varsity rumors. Coming: A sushi surprise.K-98's Barclay calling it a career Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.