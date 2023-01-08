New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 5, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Zoey Blair Emmons was born on Jan. 2, 2023, to Ariel Lindsey Emmons and Stephen Mark Emmons Jr. of Adairsville.

