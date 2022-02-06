New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 2, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Axton Cage Easterwood was born on Feb. 1, 2022, to Brittany Danielle Eastman and Ryan Keith Easterwood of Rome.

Nora James Stephens was born on Jan. 29, 2022, to Rebecca Stephens and Richard Stephens III of Rome.

Genesis Na'kole Harris was born on Jan. 27, 2022, to Lanovala Lane and Donell Harris of Rome.

Weston Reid Moody was born on Jan. 26, 2022, to Kristin Moody and James Moody of Cedartown.

Gareth Azreal Alexander Richards was born on Jan. 24, 2022, to Cija Hellen Debbie Richards and Joseph Michael Richards II or Cedartown.

