New arrivals for the Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Feb 5, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 3, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Oliver Tate Duke was born on Jan. 28, 2023, to Leoykis Tievra Duke and Austin Duke of Calhoun.Za'Kai Chase Muse was born on Jan. 28, 2023, to Zaria C. Ware and Sheldon Kobe Muse of Rockmart.Alaysia Jackson was born on Jan. 26, 2023, to Tkeyah Underwood and Tajuan Jackson of Cedartown.Grayson Lee Murphy was born on Jan. 23, 2023, to Samantha Smith and Gavin Murphy of Trion.Astania Arielle Elise Richards was born on Jan. 23, 2023, to Cija Helen Debbie Richards and Joseph Michael Richards II of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories COLLEGES: Local students graduate, earn college honors for fall semester 33 min ago TAMIU handles Oklahoma Christian 48 min ago Dustdevils' comeback attempt falls short 48 min ago Quick Hits February 5, 2023 49 min ago SENIOR CENTERS: Feb. 6 -- Feb. 10, 2023 49 min ago One person dead and two injured in Netherlands knife attack 57 min ago ‘Paralyzed with fear.’ Arrest follows gunshots in crowded synagogue, California cops say 1 hr ago Stuttgart fall 2-0 against Bremen to remain in Bundesliga danger zone 1 hr ago Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Around Town: Schroeder's celebrates 42 years, returns to Sunday service. Brazilian barbecue on the way. 'Cold pizza:' Game of Throwns, Peach Cobbler updates Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.