New arrivals for the Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Feb 20, 2022 7 hrs ago The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 16, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Sterling Wesley Spurlock was born on Feb. 15, 2022, to Rachel Spurlock and David Spurlock of Cedartown.Charlotte Isabella Smith was born on Feb. 13, 2022, to Katherine Magaw and Jordan Smith of Cedartown.Tanner Jace Louallen was born on Feb. 12, 2022, to Savannah Hope LeCroy and Timothy Wayne Louallen Sr. of Silver Creek.Braxton Timothy Charles Meeker was born on Feb. 12, 2022, to Shasta Renea Meeker of Cedartown.Ivan Gael Resendiz was born on Feb. 11, 2022, to Jessica Resendiz and Hector Resendiz of Cedartown.Michka James Thew was born on Feb. 11, 2022, to Bonnie J. Thew of Cedartown.Jazzlyn Raya Addison was born on Feb. 10, 2022, to Jada Addison and Jake Addison of Cedartown.Elijah Grant Wells was born on Feb. 10, 2022, to Jennifer Ann Wells and Jimmy Grant Wells II of Rome.Allison Diane Foster was born on Feb. 9, 2022, to Alissa Foster of Cedartown.Mariana Jazmine Reyes-Cordova was born on Feb. 9, 2022, to Eutalia Cordova and Felipe Reyes Cornejo of Cedartown.Granger Ray Robinson was born on Feb. 8, 2022, to Carleigh Spencer and Anthony Ray Robinson of Rockmart.Laylan Jade Campbell was born on Feb. 5, 2022, to Taylor Breanna Campbell and Justin Wade Campbell of Rockmart.Alivia Mae Cooper was born on Feb. 4, 2022, to Emily Stager-Holder and Dawson Cooper of Rome.Bella Yailin Vail Ramos was born on Feb. 3, 2022, to Aleida Vail Mendez and Edgar Vail Mendez of Polk County.Kyra White was born on Feb. 4, 2022, to Cloe Sims and Austin White of Cedartown.Zhi'yah Nichole Pembleton was born on Feb. 3, 2022, to Megan Brianna Pembleton of Rome.Teddy Rafael Nevarez was born on Feb. 2, 2022, to Bethany Nevarez and Jose L. Nevarez Jr. of Cedartown.