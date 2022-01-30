New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Olivia Ann Runyan was born on Jan. 25, 2022, to Joni Diane Arnold and Dustin Henry Runyan of Aragon.

Alison Grace Escutia was born on Jan. 23, 2022, to Luisana Chajon and Noel Escutia of Cedartown.

Timothy Hicks Campbell was born on Jan. 21, 2022, to Krysta Campbell and Josh Campbell of Rockmart.

Wesley Isaac Dewayne Costlow was born on Jan. 21, 2022, to Stephanie Costlow and Jason Costlow of Rockmart.

Jaxdyn Cole Bridges was born on Jan. 19, 2022, to Brittany Bridges and Anthony Bridges of Rockmart.

Lincoln Ridley Davis was born on Jan. 19, 2022, to Joncie Davis and Michael Blake Davis of Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you