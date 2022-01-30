New arrivals for the Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Olivia Ann Runyan was born on Jan. 25, 2022, to Joni Diane Arnold and Dustin Henry Runyan of Aragon.Alison Grace Escutia was born on Jan. 23, 2022, to Luisana Chajon and Noel Escutia of Cedartown.Timothy Hicks Campbell was born on Jan. 21, 2022, to Krysta Campbell and Josh Campbell of Rockmart.Wesley Isaac Dewayne Costlow was born on Jan. 21, 2022, to Stephanie Costlow and Jason Costlow of Rockmart.Jaxdyn Cole Bridges was born on Jan. 19, 2022, to Brittany Bridges and Anthony Bridges of Rockmart.Lincoln Ridley Davis was born on Jan. 19, 2022, to Joncie Davis and Michael Blake Davis of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 30-year-old Aragon man killed in officer involved shooting, GBI investigating PSD police to add K-9 program to department Eastside 5th grader wins Polk schools spelling bee Polk County receives snow, few problems from Izzy Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 edition Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.