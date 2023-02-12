New arrivals for the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Feb 12, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 9, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Yareli Lopez Bartolon was born on Feb. 5, 2023, to Arelis Reyna Bartolon Diaz and Frankli Lopez Diaz of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Kauai groups seek greater scrutiny of Waimea hydro project 38 min ago Kokua Line: What did IRS decide about Hawaii rebate? 38 min ago Black Student Union seeks to make cultural change at Gig Harbor High School. Here's how 39 min ago Bencic wins inaugural Abu Dhabi Open title after scare 44 min ago Potapova makes light work of Martic to clinch second title in Linz 52 min ago Reading, writing, arithmetic and ... swimming: Hampton second graders get free lessons at the Aquaplex 48 min ago Laredo pizzeria feeds those in need for National Pizza Day 51 min ago U.S. attorney vows to tackle drug, human smuggling 52 min ago Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Rome man convicted on rape, child molestation charges Around Town: Latest 'scoop' on Honeycream. Battleground: Bartow County Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.