New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 25, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Slayton Brandon Tremaine Jones was born on Jan. 22, 2023, to Ashley Jones and Shedarian Jones of Rockmart.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In