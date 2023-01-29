New arrivals for the Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jan 29, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 25, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Slayton Brandon Tremaine Jones was born on Jan. 22, 2023, to Ashley Jones and Shedarian Jones of Rockmart.EmberLynn Renae Johnson was born on Jan. 21, 2023, to Amber Johnson of Rome.Brixton Colt Ellenburg was born on Jan. 19, 2023, to Ashley Ellenburg and Clinton Ellenburg of Cedartown.Jaxson Henri Gowens was born on Jan. 19, 2023, to Chesney Gowens and Joshua Gowens of Rockmart.Anderson Ace Churchfield was born on Jan. 18, 2023, to Samantha Churchfield and Shawn Churchfield of Centre, Ala. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Atrium Health Floyd provides Stop the Bleed Kits to area schools 7 min ago Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winners of Royal Rumble at Alamodome 28 min ago Arundel's Emily Liu was everything her team needed on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year 29 min ago BPO announces 2023-24 season of Classics and Pops programming 29 min ago Mike Finger: With Jakob Poeltl, Spurs still have options 29 min ago Former teacher shares his life with terminal cancer on 'Mickey Is Dying' 31 min ago For February, a cornucopia of classical music in Honolulu 31 min ago Honolulu African American Film Festival honors Black experience 31 min ago Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.