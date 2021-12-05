New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 1, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Luke Allen Dewayne Morgan was born on Nov. 29, 2021, to Leeali Morgan and Clayton Morgan of Lindale.Jasper Shane Steward was born on Nov. 28, 2021, to Stormy Steward and Casey Steward of Piedmont, Ala.Riley Lane Warren was born on Nov. 27, 2021, to Cortney Crabb Warren and Matt Warren of Piedmont, Ala.Renley Aspen Cornwell was born on Nov. 26, 2021, to Olivia Cornwell and Jared Cornwell of Polk County.Hayden Colt Buckner was born on Nov. 25, 2021, to Megan Casey and Bailey Buckner of Cedartown.Jolie Rae Deaton was born on Nov. 24, 2021, to Allyson Deaton and Tyler Deaton of Cedartown.Remi Payton Parker was born on Nov. 23, 2021, to Melissa Sue Wyatt and Cody Kim Parker of Cedartown.Haisley Mae Parker was born on Nov. 22, 2021, to Emily Nicole Awtrey and Cory Kyle Parker of Cedartown.Ember Lyric Head was born on Nov. 19, 2021, to April Peek and John William Head of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Gammon sworn in as 3rd-generation lawyer Cedartown clipped by Carver in semifinals, ends season short of title game DNR Aviation Unit assists county with vehicle pursuit Parades kickoff area Christmas celebrations this week Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.