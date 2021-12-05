New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 1, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Luke Allen Dewayne Morgan was born on Nov. 29, 2021, to Leeali Morgan and Clayton Morgan of Lindale.

Jasper Shane Steward was born on Nov. 28, 2021, to Stormy Steward and Casey Steward of Piedmont, Ala.

Riley Lane Warren was born on Nov. 27, 2021, to Cortney Crabb Warren and Matt Warren of Piedmont, Ala.

Renley Aspen Cornwell was born on Nov. 26, 2021, to Olivia Cornwell and Jared Cornwell of Polk County.

Hayden Colt Buckner was born on Nov. 25, 2021, to Megan Casey and Bailey Buckner of Cedartown.

Jolie Rae Deaton was born on Nov. 24, 2021, to Allyson Deaton and Tyler Deaton of Cedartown.

Remi Payton Parker was born on Nov. 23, 2021, to Melissa Sue Wyatt and Cody Kim Parker of Cedartown.

Haisley Mae Parker was born on Nov. 22, 2021, to Emily Nicole Awtrey and Cory Kyle Parker of Cedartown.

Ember Lyric Head was born on Nov. 19, 2021, to April Peek and John William Head of Rome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you