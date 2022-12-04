New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 4, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 1, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Kamora Eza'Rae Griffin was born on Nov. 26, 2022, to Kylie Darden and Ja'Kolbi Griffin of Rockmart.Kip Sanders Roberson was born on Nov. 26, 2022, to Mary Roberson and Hayden Roberson of Cedartown.Rowdy Layne Vaughn was born on Nov. 26, 2022, to Katie Vaughn and Eric Vaughn of Cedartown.Jake Roscoe Cole was born on Nov. 24, 2022, to Mary Grace and Jeremy Cole of Lyerly.Kaylee Jean Harris was born on Nov. 23, 2022, to Anna Harris and Kyle Harris of Cedartown.Harrisyn River Lewis was born on Nov. 23, 2022, to Haley Lewis and Joey Lewis of Rockmart.Billy Joe Shortnacy was born on Nov. 23, 2022, to Diana Dale Hunter and Cory Joe Shortnacy of Cedartown.Dean Azazal Alvin Higginbotham was born on Nov. 22, 2022, to Faith Higginbotham and Dristan Higginbotham of Kingston.Iris Eloise Brummitt was born on Nov. 21, 2022, to Amanda Brummitt and Greg Brummitt of Rome.Elijah Reece Williamson was born on Nov. 21, 2022, to Hannah Williamson of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories World Cup influence helping grow Southeast Texas soccer 53 min ago MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers take 5 points from Tommies with shootout win 53 min ago PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Goshen dominates Bremen in road victory 53 min ago Bengals vs. Chiefs preview: Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game 56 min ago Scholz, sobre premio Marion Dönhoff a activista rusa: "Una clara señal" 1 hr ago Live updates: Lions try to keep playoff dreams alive against Jaguars in Week 13 1 hr ago Empty Stocking Fund, Dec. 4, 2022 1 hr ago Corrections Department pays employee $479,000 to settle lawsuit 1 hr ago Trending Now Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening. 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.