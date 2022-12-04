New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 1, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Kamora Eza'Rae Griffin was born on Nov. 26, 2022, to Kylie Darden and Ja'Kolbi Griffin of Rockmart.

