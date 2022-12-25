New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Agnes “Aggie” Rayne Bullard was born on Dec. 16, 2022, to Nakita Lieurance-Bullard and Brandon Keith Bullard of Cedartown.Mirra Jade Cooper was born on Dec. 14, 2022, to Courtney Cooper and Tyler Cooper of Buchanan.Ronnie James (RJ) Blackmon was born on Dec. 13, 2022, to ShiAnne Powell Blackmon and Ronnie Andrew Blackmon of Summerville.Scarlett Johnson was born on Dec. 13, 2022, to Chelsea Cole and Zakri Johnson of Silver Creek. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas 27 min ago Hiker rescued via helicopter after 200-foot fall near Cucamonga Peak 30 min ago Yakima County 911 ambulance agreement back on commissioners' agenda 28 min ago Effort unites community groups to support Lower Valley families 28 min ago What CT stores are open (and closed) on Christmas Day? 29 min ago EDITORIAL: This holiday season, let the light shine 30 min ago WA weather: Snoqualmie Pass opens, potential flooding this week 32 min ago King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech 36 min ago Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.