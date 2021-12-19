New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 19, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 15, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Julian Lane Norris was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Amy Norris and CJ Norris of Cedartown.Ivoryann Elizabeth Young was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Alizabeth Young and Christopher Young of Adairsville.Waylon Dawson Zimmerman was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Kristal Zimmerman and Justin Zimmerman of Rockmart.Rosalie Bernadette Morefield was born on Dec. 11, 2021, to Sabrina Kikrzeminski and Marckus Morefield of Cedartown.Kyndall Rhi'Anne Rickett was born on Dec. 9, 2021, to Chasidney Rickett of Chattooga County.Patrick Vincent Keane Jr. was born on Dec. 8, 2021, to Tabatha Keane and Patrick Keane of Cedartown.Gracelynn Faith Self was born on Dec. 8, 2021, to Cassandra Self and Robert Self of Silver Creek.Atlas Scott Brown was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Ashley Roberson and Adam Brown of Cedartown.Olivia Joan Lindsey was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Trish Lindsey and Kory Lindsey of Cedartown.Arya Starr Robinson was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Willa Robinson and Andrew Robinson of Silver Creek.Eliyahh Kennon Kerr Milliman was born on Dec. 5, 2021, to Elice Milliman and Ethan Milliman of Floyd County. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chase through Polk, Haralson ends in officer-involved shooting Driver arrested in fatal Cedartown wreck involving pedestrian Threats of possible violence at Polk County schools being investigated Fire commissioner: Propane likely cause of blast that killed Polk County woman House explosion kills 1, damages nearby buildings in Polk County Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.