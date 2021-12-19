New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 15, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Julian Lane Norris was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Amy Norris and CJ Norris of Cedartown.

Ivoryann Elizabeth Young was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Alizabeth Young and Christopher Young of Adairsville.

Waylon Dawson Zimmerman was born on Dec. 13, 2021, to Kristal Zimmerman and Justin Zimmerman of Rockmart.

Rosalie Bernadette Morefield was born on Dec. 11, 2021, to Sabrina Kikrzeminski and Marckus Morefield of Cedartown.

Kyndall Rhi'Anne Rickett was born on Dec. 9, 2021, to Chasidney Rickett of Chattooga County.

Patrick Vincent Keane Jr. was born on Dec. 8, 2021, to Tabatha Keane and Patrick Keane of Cedartown.

Gracelynn Faith Self was born on Dec. 8, 2021, to Cassandra Self and Robert Self of Silver Creek.

Atlas Scott Brown was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Ashley Roberson and Adam Brown of Cedartown.

Olivia Joan Lindsey was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Trish Lindsey and Kory Lindsey of Cedartown.

Arya Starr Robinson was born on Dec. 7, 2021, to Willa Robinson and Andrew Robinson of Silver Creek.

Eliyahh Kennon Kerr Milliman was born on Dec. 5, 2021, to Elice Milliman and Ethan Milliman of Floyd County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you