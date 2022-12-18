New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 18, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 14, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jupiter Elaine Blevens was born on Dec. 12, 2022, to Stacie Lorraine Blevens of Cedartown.Luke Jason Porter was born on Dec. 12, 2022, to Caitlin Porter and Jason Porter of Cedartown.Kaden Lee Agan was born on Dec. 9, 2022, to Laken Victoria Agan and Tyler Agan or Cedartown.Silas Boone Hughes was born on Dec. 9, 2022, to Ramsey Hughes and Ben Hughes of Cedartown.Sergio Moises Segura was born on Dec. 8, 2022, to Mary C. Segura Rodriguez and Sergio Segura of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Home for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild puzzled. ‘Wait, is this a trailer?!’ 1 hr ago Tagovailoa offers clarity on cold weather. And personnel notes on every Dolphins position 1 hr ago Qatar World Cup chief laments incidents involving rainbow colours 1 hr ago 2022 look back: How do four key crime trends on Staten Island compare to last year's numbers? 1 hr ago Analysis of Chicopee Schools' MCAS scores show it will take 3-5 years to recover from COVID-disrupted learning 1 hr ago Want to earn $100k and work from anywhere? These 10 companies are hiring now. 1 hr ago Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island? 1 hr ago In 100th year, Toy for Joy keeps up with changing tastes in toys 1 hr ago Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.