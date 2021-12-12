New arrivals for the Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 edition of the Standard Journal Dec 12, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 8, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Rhett Michael Morgan was born on Dec. 3, 2021, to Rebeka Morgan and David Morgan of Cedartown.Abigail Kathryn Swords and Ethan Charlie Swords were born on Dec. 3, 2021, to Jenna Lynn Swords and Donald Joseph Swords of Summerville.Bryson River Smith was born on Dec. 1, 2021, to Dianna Marie Smith and David Smith of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now House explosion kills 1, damages nearby buildings in Polk County GNTC honors Basic Law Enforcement graduates Blankenship picked to lead $1.8 million grant project for Polk Against Drugs Christmas parades bring out crowds to downtowns Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.