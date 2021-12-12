New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 8, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Rhett Michael Morgan was born on Dec. 3, 2021, to Rebeka Morgan and David Morgan of Cedartown.

Abigail Kathryn Swords and Ethan Charlie Swords were born on Dec. 3, 2021, to Jenna Lynn Swords and Donald Joseph Swords of Summerville.

Bryson River Smith was born on Dec. 1, 2021, to Dianna Marie Smith and David Smith of Rome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you