The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 7, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Ian Kyle Penson was born on Dec. 5, 2022, to Steva Bunn and Israel Penson of Cedartown.Oaklynn Nicole Pathkiller was born on Dec. 3, 2022, to Brittney Pathkiller and Dalton Pathkiller of Cedartown.Phoebe Ruth Popham was born on Dec. 1, 2022, to Paige Popham and John Popham of Cedartown.