The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 24, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Mason Blaze Ashworth was born on Aug. 22, 2022, to Kira Lynn Elliott and Calveigh Ashworth of Cedartown.

