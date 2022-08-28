New arrivals for the Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Aug 28, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 24, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Mason Blaze Ashworth was born on Aug. 22, 2022, to Kira Lynn Elliott and Calveigh Ashworth of Cedartown.Lyla Faye Garrett was born on Aug. 22, 2022, to Sydney Garrett and Brady Garrett of Rockmart.Theodore Scott Henson was born on Aug. 16, 2022, to Amber Courtney Henson and Daniel Alexander Henson of Rome.Kaidin Nash Thurman was born on Aug. 16, 2022, to Missy Barry-Thurman and Chris Thurman of Kingston. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Red hot Colonels advance to 2A State Tourney 38 min ago Severe weather cancels State Fair grandstand show, knocks out power 45 min ago Man found shot to death in Oakland on Sunday morning 49 min ago Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg 54 min ago The mess Harvey made: Looking back at Central, Ozen high schools 50 min ago Saudi Arabia's border guards uncover 70kg of hashish 50 min ago Bahraini transportation minister meets Saudi counterpart 50 min ago Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 29 51 min ago Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday RCS Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams turns in retirement notice to the school board Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody. 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. RCS board chair says due diligence done in Holland complaints, RHS survey shows mixed teacher/staff morale Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.