New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 24, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Maverick Beau Presley was born on Aug. 21, 2023, to Emily Nichole Presley and Tyler Ray Presley of Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In