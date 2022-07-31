New arrivals for the Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jul 31, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 27, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Motley James Crawford was born on July 21, 2022, to Madison Millhollan and Dakota Crawford of Rockmart.River Alynn Truett was born on July 21, 2022, to Taylor Rian Truett and Taylor Ray Truett of Cedartown.Charleigh Blair Rogers was born on July 19, 2022, to Chyanne Rogers and Gage Rogers of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Crooks break NYC robbery victim’s nose after he tracks them with Apple AirTag to get stolen motorcycle back 1 hr ago Man found dead inside burning vehicle in San Jose 1 hr ago Grain silo partially collapses at Beirut port two years after blast 1 hr ago Man who ran out of gas on I-95 struck and killed by hit-and-run driver, FHP says 1 hr ago Retired players, coaches join charity golf tournament 1 hr ago Frieling named as leading educator on Korean War 1 hr ago Saint Joseph London receives grant to improve infant care in emergency department and birthing center 1 hr ago Ky. pastors in flooded areas cleaning up, reaching out and awaiting help 1 hr ago Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Extra $200 Social Security monthly payments possible under new bill Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.