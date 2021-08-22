The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Vance Brooks Knott was born on Aug. 16, 2021, to Kortney Knott and Brian Alan Knott of Cedartown.
Chloe Nicole Lambert was born on Aug. 15, 2021, to Lauren Lambert of Cedartown.
Kamden Mickler was born on Aug. 12, 2021, to Casey Gable and Hunter Mickler of Rockmart.
Luka Ray Pinkard was born on Aug. 12, 2021, to Kelsey Ivey and Blake Pinkard of Silver Creek.
Ava James Larkin was born on Aug. 11, 2021, to Bridgette Larkin and Jacob Larkin of Rockmart.
Messiah Dennis was born on Aug. 9, 2021, to Precious Kelley and Terell Dennis of Rome.
Carson Michael Walcher was born on Aug. 6, 2021, to Elizabeth Clark Walcher and Ben Walcher of Rockmart.