New arrivals for the Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal

The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 19, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Milo James Cooper was born on Aug. 15, 2022, to Haley Cooper and Edmond Cooper of Rockmart.

Julian James Guzman was born on Aug. 15, 2022, to Jamie Guzman and Juan Guzman of Polk County.

India Josephine Lucas was born on Aug. 14, 2022, to Trysta Ivie English-Burnett and Eddie Dean Joseph Lucas of Rome.

Luke Wayne Minter was born on Aug. 13, 2022, to Tori D. Williamon and Bo D. Minter of Silver Creek.

Xander Cole Campbell was born on Aug. 12, 2022, to Brittany Campbell and Austin Campbell of Summerville.

Aaliyah Serenity Davis was born on Aug. 12, 2022, to Te'Kierah S. Wooten and Patrick Davis of Summerville.

Christopher Wade Robinson was born on Aug. 12, 2022, to Lacey Kirkpatrick and Wade Robinson of Polk County.

Charlotte Vann Patterson was born on Aug. 11, 2022, to Gabby Patterson and Hunter Patterson of Cedartown.

Maria Ines Whittemore was born on Aug. 11, 2022, to Yannet Ortiz Hernandez and Jared Whittemore of Shannon.

Eliana Nicole Wilkins was born on Aug. 11, 2022, to Heather Wilkins of Cedartown.

Madalyn Rose Bishop was born on Aug. 10, 2022, to Maria Lynn Bishop and Randy Bishop of Rockmart.

Lucero Milagras Morales Mindez was born on Aug. 10, 2022, to Liliam Aracely Morales Mindez of Cedartown.