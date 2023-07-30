New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 27, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Richmond William Booth Jr. was born on July 22, 2023, to Danielle Booth and Richmond Booth of Rome.

