New arrivals for the Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Aug 14, 2022

The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 11, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Tatum Cole Aldridge was born on Aug. 9, 2022, to Alysha Aldridge and Gunner Aldridge of Rockmart.

Shephard Hoyt Hill was born on Aug. 9, 2022, to Katie Hill and Chase Hill of Rockmart.

Iris Virginia Bragdan was born on Aug. 8, 2022, to Jaime Liana Parris Bragdan and Clayton Ulysses Bragdan of Cedartown.

Chasia Yarell Murrieta Jackson was born on Aug. 6, 2022, to Bibiane Vargas and Christian Jackson of Cartersville.

Olivia Michelle Hall/Scott was born on Aug. 4, 2022, to Michelle Thompkins and Dawann Scott/Hall of Rome.

Wrenlee Roe Sullivan was born on Aug. 4, 2022, to Rachel Sullivan and Noah Sullivan of Calhoun.

Maddie Blake Wooldridge was born on Aug. 4, 2022, to Brooklyne Wooldridge and Jonathan Talor Wooldridge of Rome.

David Randall Kasmar was born on Aug. 2, 2022, to Nora Cook Kasmar and Scott Dwight Kasmar of Cedartown.