New arrivals for the Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal

The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 3, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Miles Thomas Kiser was born on July 31, 2022, to Tabor Dozier Kiser and Michael Kyle Kiser of Rome.

Rayden Dee Forsyth was born on July 30, 2022, to Kenzley Leming and Jalen Forsyth of Cedartown.

Tillden "Sage" Brown was born on July 29, 2022, to Taylor M. Brown and James "Tyler" Brown of Rockmart.

Grayson Mark Stieneker was born on July 29, 2022, to Brook Stieneker and Sean Stieneker of Cedartown.

Journey Lake Chadwell was born on July 28, 2022, to Rachel Chadwell of Cedartown.

Collins Hood York was born on July 28, 2022, to Taylor York and Harris York of Rome.

Graelynn Bielle Norris was born on July 27, 2022, to Katelin Timms and Russell Ty Norris of Cave Spring.