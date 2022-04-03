New arrivals for the Wednesday, April 6, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Apr 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 30, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Doc James Earnest was born on March 28, 2022, to Laycie Brookshire and Jonathan Earnest of Rockmart.Ansley Jade was born on March 27, 2022, to Telicia Hood and Brandon Smith of Polk County.Benjamin Irvine was born on March 26, 2022, to Michelle Irvine and Cody Irvine of Kingston.James Rogue Jefferies was born on March 25, 2022, to Kennedy Hartley and James Jefferies of Rome.Maris MacLaine Matthews was born on March 22, 2022, to Victoria Matthews and Tyler Matthews of Rockmart.Grayson Andrew Dabbs was born on March 21, 2022, to Cynthia Dabbs and Adam Dabbs of Lindale. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Arrest made in Paulding County triple homicide Downtown Cedartown business receives Georgia Power grant Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.