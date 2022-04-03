New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 30, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Doc James Earnest was born on March 28, 2022, to Laycie Brookshire and Jonathan Earnest of Rockmart.

Ansley Jade was born on March 27, 2022, to Telicia Hood and Brandon Smith of Polk County.

Benjamin Irvine was born on March 26, 2022, to Michelle Irvine and Cody Irvine of Kingston.

James Rogue Jefferies was born on March 25, 2022, to Kennedy Hartley and James Jefferies of Rome.

Maris MacLaine Matthews was born on March 22, 2022, to Victoria Matthews and Tyler Matthews of Rockmart.

Grayson Andrew Dabbs was born on March 21, 2022, to Cynthia Dabbs and Adam Dabbs of Lindale.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription