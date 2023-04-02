New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on March 29, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Rosanna Dianne Streetman was born on March 27, 20223, to Mary Streetman and Isaac Streetman of Aragon.

