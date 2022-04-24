New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 20, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Casper Joe Castro and Jasper Cyle Castro were born on April 18, 2022, to Ellen Castro and Donald Hembree of Rome.

Denver Wilson was born on April 17, 2022, to Morgan Hooper and Daquan Wilson of Rockmart.

Isla Leigh Montgomery was born on April 15, 2022, to Mary Ella Montgomery and Timothy James Montgomery of Rockmart.

Natalie Autumn Fae Gresham was born on April 12, 2022, to Joelynn Heck and James Gresham of Rome.

