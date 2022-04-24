New arrivals for the Wednesday, April 27, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Apr 24, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 20, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Casper Joe Castro and Jasper Cyle Castro were born on April 18, 2022, to Ellen Castro and Donald Hembree of Rome.Denver Wilson was born on April 17, 2022, to Morgan Hooper and Daquan Wilson of Rockmart.Isla Leigh Montgomery was born on April 15, 2022, to Mary Ella Montgomery and Timothy James Montgomery of Rockmart.Natalie Autumn Fae Gresham was born on April 12, 2022, to Joelynn Heck and James Gresham of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Police investigating bomb threat at Rockmart Chick-fil-A Rockmart man sentenced in latest conviction from rash of armed robberies Cedar Valley Arts Festival returns this weekend GNTC, Georgia Power partner for electrical lineworker program Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.