The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on April 10 and April 12, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Malaysia Dior Johnson was born on April 11, 2023, to Austrilia D. Johnson and Bryant Middlebrooks of Cedartown.

