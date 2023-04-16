Malaysia Dior Johnson was born on April 11, 2023, to Austrilia D. Johnson and Bryant Middlebrooks of Cedartown.
Gabriel Zane Campbell was born on April 7, 2023, to Elizabeth Shea Campbell and Brandon DeWayne Campbell of Cedartown.
Mary Evelyn Strickland was born on April 4, 2023, to Kymberly Marie Strickland and Dillon Strickland of Cedartown.
Zoey Alliah Carrasco was born on April 3, 2023, to Holly Carrasco and Zachary Lee Carrasco of Cedartown.
Ari Leigh Fugelsoe was born on April 3, 2023, to Jennifer Weaver Fugelsoe and Lee Arthur Fugelsoe of Cedartown.
Rosalie Marie Tutherow was born on April 2, 2023, to Callie Marie Tutherow and Trevor Dillon Tutherow of Adairsville.
Teddy James Bing was born on March 31, 2023, to Hannah Bing and Cooper Bing of Silver Creek.
Lander Harris Ray was born on March 30, 2023, to Brinley Marie Ray and Cole Harris Ray of Cedartown.
Denna Rose Sutton was born on March 29, 2023, to Christian Sutton and Jody Sutton of Adairsville.
