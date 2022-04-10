New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 6, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Ezekiel Anthony Daras was born on March 29, 2022, to Samatha Daras and Charles Daras of Cedartown.

Langston Ryker Maeger was born on March 30, 2022, to Courtney Rice and Kaztin Maeger of Cartersville.

Georgia Evelyn Waters was born on April 2, 2022, to Nicole Waters and Adam Waters of Rome.

