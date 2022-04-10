New arrivals for the Wednesday, April 13, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Apr 10, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 6, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Ezekiel Anthony Daras was born on March 29, 2022, to Samatha Daras and Charles Daras of Cedartown.Langston Ryker Maeger was born on March 30, 2022, to Courtney Rice and Kaztin Maeger of Cartersville.Georgia Evelyn Waters was born on April 2, 2022, to Nicole Waters and Adam Waters of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Rockmart names government complex in honor of Ellis Nonprofit honors late deputy by naming scholarship after him Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, April 6, 2022 edition Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.