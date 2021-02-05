James Mulcay, of Cedartown, made the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
One of the nation's leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of Creating the Next: the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well-equipped to imagine and engineer our future.
Nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation's top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.