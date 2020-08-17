This summer has aided much of the county with above average rainfall, which has helped the gardening and farming.
However, to all great things there must be a negative to level things out. The negative side of the increased rainfall would be the extra water gathering in old tires, pots and tractor ruts out on the farm. These spots are a great habitat for mosquito larva and only add to the equation for a high mosquito population.
Studies show that the easiest and most effective way to decrease the mosquito population around your home, garden or farm is to empty these water spots as best as possible. In areas that you are not able to remove the water, a tablespoon of salt or 2 squirts of dish soap can cause a break in the life cycle of the mosquito larva.
Spraying is usually not recommended due to the inaccurate dispersal of the chemical, and even if you do kill all the adult mosquitos in your area, wait a few moments because more will come if the habitat is there.
Candles that contain pyrethroids work fairly well to deter the insects, but make sure and be cognizant of any children or pets that may be around as pyrethroids can have a very strong odor.
There are very few health concerns from mosquitos for humans but animals such as horses can fall victim to West Nile Virus, so annual vaccination should be maintained. Animals should be sprayed with pyrethroids or be able to get in front of a fan to help eliminate bites.
If you have any questions regarding mosquito management, you are welcome to contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
Information for this article comes from Center for Urban Agriculture, Mosquitos – Flying Garden Pests, author Willie O. Chance III, Houston County Extension Agent.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”