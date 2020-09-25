Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of the 2019-20 graduating class.
Among those are local residents Brittany Bailey and Christina Ray of Aragon, Brijida Guzman, Haley Holder, April Maulding and Kara Smith of Cedartown, and Stephanie Stager and Randie Wheeler of Cave Spring.
