Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester.
Among those were residents of Polk County. These graduates are listed below with their hometown and degree.
Hunter Barrett of Cedartown, BS in exercise science; Johnny Beckman of Cedartown, MSCE in civil engineering; Hannah Brooks of Cedartown, BS in elementary education; Catherine Fennell of Rockmart, BBA in finance; Tiffany Gibson of Cedartown, Educational Specialist (Ed.S.);
Ashmi Jariwala of Rockmart, BA in applied computer science; Kyle Love of Cedartown, BS in construction management; Logan Mobbs of Cedartown, BSME in mechanical engineering; Laura Motes of Rockmart, BSED in secondary education; Baylee Prince of Cedartown, BS in elementary education;
Christen Pruitt of Cedartown, BS in elementary education; Teyana Pryor of Cedartown, BBA in marketing; Joshua Redmond of Rockmart, BSME in mechanical engineering; Wesley Sanders of Rockmart, BFA in art; Austin Schleicher of Rockmart, BS in biology; and Ronda Willis of Cedartown, Educational Specialist (Ed.S.).