A trio of Polk County 4-H Club senior members performed will at Georgia 4-H State Congress on July 24, with one earning the top spot in her division.
Minnes Smith placed first in the Fashion Revue division, which means she is has earned the title of Master 4-H’er and will represent Georgia 4-H at National 4-H Congress in November.
Joseph Croker also competed in the Textiles & Merchandising division, while Anna Prince competed in the Physical, Biological & Earth Sciences division. They competed along with over 700 hundred other 4-H’ers from every county in Georgia. The competition was held virtually this year because of COVID-19.
Each of the three Polk County students had to compete in their District Project Achievement competition earlier this year where they placed in their respective categories to move on to the State Congress level.
Each one had to complete a portfolio or journal of all their work for the past year, which included project work, community and volunteer service, and leadership activities, and present a speech along with posters and visual aids in their category.
Georgia 4-H Congress includes project competition, special events recognition, scholarship recognition and volunteer recognition. It is a one of the premiere events of Georgia 4-H and recognizes the work of hundreds of hours of 4-H work.
4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program. From the first Boys Corn Club sharing their crop to today’s presentation and portfolios on hundreds of projects, Project Achievement serves to showcase 4-H’ers work and success, activities, Cottonboll and Consumer Judging classes and competition as well as beginning on our next Project Achievement Event.
For more information on Polk County 4-H Program contact us at 770-749-2142 or e-mail uge2233@uga.edu.