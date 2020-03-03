The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Zylan Jae’Lhobi Mercer Middlebrooks was born on February 21, 2020, to Jazlynn Mercer and Zyshorne Middlebrooks of Rockmart.
Lennon Alilna Buckley was born on February 24, 2020, to Regan and Shadion Buckley of Rome.
Remington Belle Haynes was born on February 24, 2020, to Shelley and Daniel Haynes of Rockmart.
Liam James Paul was born on February 24, 2020, to Heather Brinkle and Dillch Paul of Rockmart.