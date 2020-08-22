Gadsden State Community College has announced students who earned their associate degree in registered nursing as well as those honored for their academic achievements during the spring and summer semesters.
“It was certainly a challenging time for all of our nursing students as they continued their education and training during a world-wide pandemic,” said Dr. Deborah Curry, dean of health sciences at Gadsden State. “Our students managed to persevere to complete the requirements for credentials required to work as registered nurses. We are very proud of them.”
Each semester, select registered nursing students are presented with the highly-coveted Florence Nightingale Award, which recognizes those who are the most committed to caring and compassionate nursing care. For the spring 2020 class, the Nightingale winners are Megan Montgomery of Jacksonville for the Wallace Drive Campus and Beverly Davis of Piedmont for Gadsden State Cherokee.
The Excellence in Academic Achievement Award is given to the nursing student in each cohort for having the highest grade point average. Winners for the spring 2020 graduating class are Braden Teague of Gadsden for the Wallace Drive Campus and Beverly Davis of Piedmont for Gadsden State Cherokee. Stephanie Morgan of Muscadine is the winner for the summer graduating class from the Ayers Campus.
Other students receiving Academic Achievement Awards for above-average grades and performance among the Wallace Drive Campus cohort include Jessica Bishop of Anniston, Taylor Bush of Attalla, Charlene Contris of Gadsden, Lacy Downey of Southside and Kristi Maddox of Rainbow City.
Students earning Associate in Applied Science in Registered Nursing degrees following the spring semester at the Wallace Drive Campus included Juan Cruz of Rome. Summer 2020 graduates from the LPN to RN Mobility Program at Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus include Christina Ray of Aragon, Joy Weaver of Lindale, and Shauna Agan of Rome.