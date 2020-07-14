Nearly 240 students will be receiving degrees from Piedmont College following the Summer 2020 semester. Among them is a group of local residents who will be graduating in special, online ceremonies.
Local graduates are Stacey Bennett and Regan Copelan of Aragon; Meagan Fuqua, Lauren King and Anna Parson of Rockmart; and Kathy Thompson of Cedartown.
Piedmont's Commencement ceremonies for 2020 Spring and Summer graduates are scheduled for July 24. There will be two ceremonies, one for undergraduates and one for graduates from Piedmont's graduate-level programs.
To allow for social distancing and to protect the health of all participants, the college is implementing safety provisions for both ceremonies. There will be no guests. The ceremony will be live-streamed for family and friends since they will be unable to attend.