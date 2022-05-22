Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were named to their respective institution’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
University of North Georgia
For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Among the graduates were Kristin McCloud of Rockmart, who graduated with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Pathway, and Jenna McCollum of Aragon, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
Belmont University
Kasey Barnett of Cedartown qualified for the spring 2022 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 45 percent of Belmont's 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "At Belmont, we are happy to celebrate the success of these students and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to make the world a better place. The Dean's List recognition at Belmont clearly demonstrates students' commitment to their educational endeavors."