Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were named to their respective institution’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Berry College
Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates May 7.
Maggie Blankenship of Cedartown earned a BS in Elementary Education, Ansley Felker of Rockmart earned a BSN in Nursing, Taylor McVey of Rockmart earned a BSN in Nursing and KaitLyn Swann of Aragon earned a BSN in Nursing.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Those named to Berry’s spring 2022 semester Dean’s List are:
KaitLyn Swann of Aragon, Hannah Coleman of Cedartown, Reed Couch of Cedartown, Levi Lane of Cedartown, Gillian Vansciver of Rockmart, Mia Duffy of Rockmart, Taylor McVey of Rockmart, Ashley Baxter of Rockmart, Montana Barber of Rockmart, Andrew Lumpkin of Rockmart, Kylee Davis of Rockmart, Ansley Felker of Rockmart, and Dori Van Skike of Rockmart.
University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
Among those receiving diplomas was Jackson Norton of Aragon, who completed a Bachelor of Science in Missions and Christian Studies.
In addition to academics, the university also places a high value on community service amongst the student body. As announced during commencement ceremonies, undergraduate students in the Class of 2022 performed 46,674 hours of community service.
Piedmont University
Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.
There were 381 graduates, including Zann Gibson of Cedartown.
The graduates represented 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.
University of North Georgia
The deans of each of University of North Georgia's colleges recently announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean's List honorees included:
Kemi Mae Scoggins of Aragon, Samuel Grant Sanders of Rockmart, Justin Perry Howard of Rockmart, and Campbell Victoria Parham of Cedartown.
