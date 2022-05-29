Several Polk County residents recently graduated from college programs or were recognized by their respective institution for the spring 2022 semester.
Carson-Newman
Abby Davenport, of Aragon, graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s spring semester with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Georgia State University
A number of local students were named to Georgia State University’s President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken with no incompletes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the President’s List include Saray Bahena of Cedartown, Jean Garcia of Rockmart, Bonnie Ingram of Cedartown and Madeline McAuley of Rockmart
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken with no incompletes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the Dean’s List include Colin Hynek of Rockmart and Siddharth Patel of Cedartown.
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students on the spring 2022 President’s List.
Madison Ramirez of Rockmart has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.
University of North Georgia
More than 100 University of North Georgia cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.
Justin Howard of Rockmart was awarded the Christian L. Carreras Scholarship.
Awards were given at the Military Awards Ceremony on March 31 and the Military Awards Review on April 24.