The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
— Leah Hughes of Rockmart, Ga. received a Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)
— Savannah Beery of Rockmart, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing
WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.